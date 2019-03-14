× Man Who Tried to Lure 12-Year-Old Girl Into Pickup Truck Sought by Corona Police

Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday identifying a man who tried to persuade a girl to get into his vehicle near a school in Corona.

The 12-year-old victim was walking home from Orange Elementary School around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a gray Ford Ranger approached her, according to Corona police.

The pickup truck was westbound on Upper Drive when the motorist made a U-turn toward the girl. He made another U-turn before pulling up next to her, opening the passenger door and telling her to get inside, police said.

“Thankfully, the victim refused and fled to where a family member was waiting,” a statement from the agency said.

Investigators described the perpetrator as a Hispanic man about 40 to 50 years old with brown eyes and short brown hair. They released an image of his vehicle that was taken by an area resident.

Anyone with information can email Corporal Wade Arens at Wade.Arens@CoronaCA.gov.