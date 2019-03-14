× New Push to Control What California Landlords Can Charge Tenants After Ballot Failure

In the wake of a failed bid to expand rent control at the ballot box, California Democratic lawmakers are introducing a host of new measures that aim to increase protections for tenants.

The bills, scheduled to be unveiled on Thursday morning, include efforts to prevent landlords statewide from spiking rents at a percentage above inflation and to let cities and counties restrict rents on more apartments than currently allowed.

The measures do not go as far as last year’s ballot measure that would have repealed California’s current limitations on rent control. Nearly six in 10 voters rejected that initiative after a more than $100-million campaign in which landlords dramatically outspent tenant groups.

Despite the defeat, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic legislators have continued to voice support for helping tenants who might be vulnerable to eviction. About 9.5 million renters — more than half of California’s tenant population — are burdened by high rents, spending at least 30% of their income on housing costs, according to a UC Berkeley study.

