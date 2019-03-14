Pair Caught on Camera Breaking Into Glendale Business and Stealing Mini Dirt Bike: Police

A man and a woman were caught on video breaking into a Glendale business and stealing a mini dirt bike last month, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 4:45 a.m. Feb. 22 along the 1300 block of East Colorado Street.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows a vehicle parking in front of the business and a man is seen smashing the front glass door of the building. He is then seen pulling a red and white Honda CRF 110 motorcycle through the door and loading it into the back of a 4Runner with the help of a female companion. The bike is valued at $2,124.

The suspects’ vehicle was last seen heading west on Colorado, police said.

Authorities released the surveillance video and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the two burglars. The man is described as having an average build and a long ponytail. The woman was only described as having long dark hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects can call Detective Shaun Carlson at 818-548-2097.