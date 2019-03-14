× Probe Underway After 2 Small Planes Collide at Compton Airport, Killing 1 and Injuring Another

A fiery crash between two small aircraft at the Compton/Woodley Airport remained under investigation Thursday after it left one dead and another injured the previous evening.

Officials have yet to identify the victims in the incident, which the Federal Aviation Administration said happened “under unknown circumstances” when a single-engine North American T-28 collided with a single-engine Cessna 152 on a runway around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The T-28 apparently approached the Cessna from behind and landed on top of it before proceeding to drag it, witnesses told KTLA on Tuesday.

“The Cessna caught fire and burned,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in a statement.

The Compton Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the flames, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

The FAA is helping the National Transportation Safety Board investigate the case. Gregor noted that the NTSB typically takes at least year to determine what caused an incident.

A 2015 crash at the county-owned Compton airport left a pilot dead when a single-engine plane that had been trying to tow an advertising banner crashed and burned on a runway, the Associated Press reported.

