Sephora Ends Partnership With Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade in Wake of College Admissions Scandal

Sephora has dropped its partnership with social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli after her mother, actress Lori Loughlin, was among dozens indicted in a nationwide college admissions scheme this week.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” the company said in an emailed statement to KTLA on Thursday.

A search of Sephora’s website Thursday morning revealed the company no longer carried the highlighter palette, which Giannulli unveiled to her nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers in a video back in December.

She also posted about it on Instagram in a paid partnership with Sephora Collection U.S.

Sephora ended the collaboration a day after Loughlin made her first court appearance in Los Angeles. She was released after posting $1 million bond on Wednesday.

The “Full House” actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are alleged by federal prosecutors to have paid $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite the fact that neither participated in the sport.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is now a freshman at USC.

After her parents were swept up in the scandal, Giannulli’s social media posts on education have received intense scrutiny, including a YouTube video where she admitted to not caring about school.

“So I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying … I don’t really care about school,” she said.

The video — a personal Q&A — has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. Comments for that video, as well as others on her channel, have been disabled.

USC said in a statement Wednesday that all applicants tied to the scandal would be denied admission; students already enrolled in the school will undergo a review, and decisions will be made on case-by-case basis, according to the statement.

The university has not commented publicly on any individual students linked to the scheme.