The News Director’s Office: A Voice for the Voiceless with Elizabeth Espinosa

KTLA reporter Elizabeth Espinosa stops by the News Director’s Office for a lively conversation. Elizabeth talks about growing up in L.A.’s South Bay. She shares why she decided to become a reporter despite originally wanting to pursue a career as a lawyer. Elizabeth also opens up about her special relationship with her brother, Christian, and Jason helps her prepare for running the L.A. Marathon.

