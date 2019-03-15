× 3 Teens Stab, Carjack Man in Santa Paula Park: Officials

Three teenage suspects stabbed a man and carjacked him near a park in Santa Paula before being swiftly arrested by deputies early Friday, authorities said.

The crime took place about 12:50 p.m. at Steckel Park, 8080 Mistletoe Road, in an unincorporated county area near Santa Paula, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rick Harwood said in a written statement.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a 31-year-old Oxnard man, “who reported that he had been stabbed by suspects who stole his car in the area of Steckel Park,” Harwood said.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Deputies arrived in the area “within minutes” and spotted the just-stolen car, a Mazda sedan, driving south on Ojai Road, away from the park.

They pulled over the car, which contained a 16-year-old Santa Paula boy, a 14-year-old Oxnard girl and a 15-year-old Oxnard girl, police said.

“At that time, deputies located evidence related to the crime inside the car in plain view,” according to Harwood. “Further investigation determined that the three juveniles conspired to steal the victim’s car.”

The boy was booked at a juvenile hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking and conspiracy to commit a crime, the sergeant said. The two teenage girls were booked on suspicion of carjacking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

No further details were available Friday.