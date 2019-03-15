× Deputies Shoot, Wound Woman While Patrolling Walnut Park

A 24-year-old woman who reversed her vehicle toward deputies was shot by the officials in Walnut Park Thursday night.

The deputies were patrolling the area when they saw Nancy Herrera’s vehicle had pulled into a driveway on the 7600 block of Seville Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and deemed it suspicious, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

When they got out of their patrol vehicle and approached Herrera’s, the woman allegedly reversed her car toward the deputies. The deputies responded by opening fire on her, authorities said.

Herrera then ran from the area on foot, leaving her vehicle behind, but was taken into custody a short time later, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies did not say how many times they fired their weapons or how many bullets struck Herrera, but said she was treated for minor injuries.

She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was being held on $50,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the incident. No further details were available.