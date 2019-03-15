Find Out How You Can Help the Terror Attack Victims in New Zealand

Flowers and candles are placed on the front steps of the Wellington Masjid mosque in Kilbirnie in Wellington on March 15, 2019, after a shooting incident at two mosques in Christchurch. (Credit: MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images)

The details are still coming in about the horrific attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a gunman opened fire inside two mosques killing dozens.

At the same time, Impact Your World is vetting organizations where you can donate to help those affected by this tragedy.

One of them is the New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups. It has launched a crowdfunding campaign to collect funds helping victims of the attack and their families.

As we come across and vet more organizations, we will list them here.

