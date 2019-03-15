Firefighters Make Quick Work of Costa Mesa Apartment Building Fire

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a two-story apartment building in Costa Mesa, authorities said.

The flames were first reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of 18th Street, according to Costa Mesa Fire Department officials.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building, which had an attached garage, Capt. Joseph Nocet said.

Officials called for a “second-alarm” response as they made an “aggressive offensive attack” on the fire, the department said via social media.

Firefighters declared the flames extinguished about 4:20 p.m. and began checking for hot spots. No injuries were reported.

The cause was not yet available.

