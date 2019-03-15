Flashback Friday: TV News Helicopter

Let's take a look back at where the news helicopter got its start. We spoke to Cleve Landsberg, the son of television pioneer Klaus Landsberg. Klaus started KTLA back in 1947 and was the engineer who developed the original plans for the telecopter. We also met up with Mark Kono to talk about Sky 5 and how far we've come!

