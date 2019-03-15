Gunman Sought in Cypress Road Rage Shooting

An incident of road rage escalated into a shooting along Lincoln Avenue in Cypress on Thursday night, police said.

A man was driving in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Grand Circle, the Cypress Police Department said in a written statement.

“The victim stated he was involved in a road rage incident in which the other party discharged an unknown type firearm,” according to the statement. “Several bullets were fired by the suspect however, the victim was not injured.”

The victim described his attacker as a Latino man with short hair and a beard, driving a dark-colored, newer-model Dodge Charger or Challenger.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cypress police detectives at 714-229-6631. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.