L.A. Rams Coaching Staffer Charged With Sexual Battery Against Woman in Moorpark

The Los Angeles Rams’ strength and conditioning coach is facing charges after allegedly making sexual contact with a woman against her will in Moorpark, prosecutors said Friday.

Theodore Rath, 35, pleaded not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery after being arraigned on Friday, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The charges stem from an incident last year on June 15, when Rath is accused of touching intimate parts of the woman’s body against her will for the purpose of sexual arousal and gratification at a private residence.

Rath has 10 years of experience in the NFL and previously worked as an assistant strength coach with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, according to the Rams’ website.

The team has placed him on leave. He didn’t to travel with the team to the Super Bowl days after his Jan. 15 arrest, though at the time staff said he was recovering from an injury, NFL.com reported.

“We are aware of the charges filed against Ted Rath,” the Rams said in a statement to the website. “We take these allegations very seriously. Once the charges were filed, we decided Ted would take a leave of absence from the team as this matter works its way through the justice system.”

Rath is currently out of custody on $5,000 bail.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to one year and six months in county jail and would be required to register as a sex offender.

He’s scheduled to return to court on April 19 for a pre-trial conference.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information can contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Darin Yanover at 805-494-8229.