× LAPD Increases Patrols at Local Mosques After Deadly New Zealand Mass Shootings

Los Angeles police were beefing up patrols around mosques late Thursday after deadly mass shootings in at least two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

“While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we’re providing extra patrols around mosques,” the Police Department said on Twitter. “Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected.”

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush would only say the death toll was “significant,” but news media there are reporting that at least nine people have been killed, and potentially up to 27.

Three men and one woman are in custody, Bush said at a news conference. But, he added, “we are not assuming this is contained.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand. While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we’re providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 15, 2019