LAPD Responding to Suspicious Package Reported at Century City Mall; No Evidence of Shooting Found

Los Angeles police are responding to a reported suspicious package at the Westfield Century City shopping center Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Despite initial reports of an armed man, LAPD officials later said they were responding to a suspicious package at the retail center. Authorities said there was no evidence of an active shooter.
Officers were called to the scene about 12:42 p.m. and aerial footage from Sky5 showed several patrol cars parked outside the mall as some people piled onto the sidewalks outside.
People appeared to be filing out of the shopping center, aerial video shows, and were told to "remain calm and shelter in place" in a tweet from LAPD at 1:36 p.m. They were told to wait until they receive instructions from officers at the scene.
Dozens of Twitter users posted saying the mall was being evacuated, with many speculating about a possible active shooter. However, that information was later said to not be true.
Video from another Twitter user claiming to be at the mall appeared to show a uniformed police officer armed with a gun standing just outside the glass windows of a business.
No other details have been released by law enforcement officials.
