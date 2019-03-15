LAPD Responding to Suspicious Package Reported at Century City Mall; No Evidence of Shooting Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police are responding to a reported suspicious package at the Westfield Century City shopping center Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Despite initial reports of an armed man, LAPD officials later said they were responding to a suspicious package at the retail center. Authorities said there was no evidence of an active shooter.

Officers were called to the scene about 12:42 p.m. and aerial footage from Sky5 showed several patrol cars parked outside the mall as some people piled onto the sidewalks outside.

Update: Please Be Patient In/Around The Century City Mall. No Active Shooter at the time, however the officers are at scene investigating a suspicious package in the mall and need to ensure safety to all. Please be careful and respectful to each other and let’s all Be Safe! https://t.co/jSB6JHXaoN — LAPD West LosAngeles (@LAPDWestLA) March 15, 2019

People appeared to be filing out of the shopping center, aerial video shows, and were told to "remain calm and shelter in place" in a tweet from LAPD at 1:36 p.m. They were told to wait until they receive instructions from officers at the scene.

Dozens of Twitter users posted saying the mall was being evacuated, with many speculating about a possible active shooter. However, that information was later said to not be true.

LAPD West LA Division is responding to calls of an “Active Shooter” at the Century City Mall. We have officers on scene who are clearing the location, but at this time we have NO evidence of a shooting or victims. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 15, 2019

#BREAKING: LAPD is responding to reports of a man with a gun inside the Westfield Century City Mall. Officials are working to determine the validity of the call, Sky5 is overhead https://t.co/x8PRdvOALf pic.twitter.com/2uOyEupJhU — KTLA (@KTLA) March 15, 2019

Video from another Twitter user claiming to be at the mall appeared to show a uniformed police officer armed with a gun standing just outside the glass windows of a business.

Active shooter at the mall in LA pic.twitter.com/DgTZqI9rlP — Plotagraph (@plotagraph) March 15, 2019

No other details have been released by law enforcement officials.

Check back for updates to this developing story.