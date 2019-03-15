Man Hospitalized After Shooting Involving Anaheim Officers: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man described as a "suspect" was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound following a shooting that involved police in Anaheim on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the area of North and Pine streets, near Harbor Boulevard, just before 10:45 a.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department. Video from the scene showed an alley between Harbor and Pine was cordoned off with crime scene tape in the hours following the incident.

One resident told KTLA she was sleeping when she was awakened by the sound of four to five gunshots. The woman, Darlene Deharo, looked outside and saw the man appeared to have been shot in the leg.

After the shooting, Deharo heard police trying to talk to him.

“We just heard the officer telling him to come out, to come out,” she said.

It was not known what led up to the shooting, or what offense the man was suspected of committing.

The man was transported to a local hospital, but police did not provide any information about his condition.

No officers were hurt.

All lanes of Harbor were shut down between Sycamore Street and La Palma Avenue as detectives investigated. It was unclear how long the closure would last.

No further information has been released.

UPDATE: 1 male suspect transported to hospital with at least one gunshot wound. No officers injured. Detectives arriving to begin investigation — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) March 15, 2019