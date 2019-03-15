Music Video Shoot Featuring Fake Kidnapping, Real Gun Leads to Arrest in Angeles National Forest

A music video shoot involving a gun and a fake kidnapping drew the attention of real sheriff's deputies in the Angeles National Forest on March 13, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

What was first reported as an apparent kidnapping in the Angeles National Forest north of the San Gabriel Valley this week turned out to be a poorly planned music video shoot involving a fake kidnapping and a real gun, authorities said.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday along San Gabriel Canyon Road, in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa, the Los Angele County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“San Dimas Station received an emergent call of a possible kidnapping,” according to the statement. “(The) informant stated he saw two suspects pointing a gun at a victim whose hands were duct taped near a black BMW.”

The men also had a shovel with them, officials said. Deputies rushed to the scene and detained three men.

“After some investigation, it was determined the men were filming a music video,” the statement said. But they were using a real handgun as a prop.

One of the men was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor gun violation, authorities said.

 

 

