× Music Video Shoot Featuring Fake Kidnapping, Real Gun Leads to Arrest in Angeles National Forest

What was first reported as an apparent kidnapping in the Angeles National Forest north of the San Gabriel Valley this week turned out to be a poorly planned music video shoot involving a fake kidnapping and a real gun, authorities said.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday along San Gabriel Canyon Road, in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa, the Los Angele County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“San Dimas Station received an emergent call of a possible kidnapping,” according to the statement. “(The) informant stated he saw two suspects pointing a gun at a victim whose hands were duct taped near a black BMW.”

The men also had a shovel with them, officials said. Deputies rushed to the scene and detained three men.

“After some investigation, it was determined the men were filming a music video,” the statement said. But they were using a real handgun as a prop.

One of the men was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor gun violation, authorities said.