Palos Verdes Estates Teen Denies Juvenile Charges of Armed Carjacking, Robbery

Posted 7:31 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, March 15, 2019
Cameron Terrell is seen at a press conference with his attorney Jovan Blacknel on July 23, 2018. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A college student from Palos Verdes Estates who was acquitted last year in a South Los Angeles killing has been charged with armed carjacking and robbery in juvenile court, authorities said.

Cameron Terrell, 19, appeared in court Friday and denied the charges, a spokesman from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said. The spokesman did not provide additional information about the charges.

Terrell, who was arrested Tuesday night, was ordered detained by a judge and is due back in court March 20.

While Los Angeles Police Department detectives were investigating the Oct. 1, 2017, killing of 21-year-old Justin Holmes, they came across evidence linking Terrell to possible additional crimes, police said in a statement this week. Police said the suspected crimes could not be charged concurrently with the murder case.

