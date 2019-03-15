× Rise in Horse Deaths at Santa Anita to Be Investigated by District Attorney

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has assigned investigators to work with the California Horse Racing Board to look into the sudden rise of horse deaths at Santa Anita since the track started its meeting on Dec. 26.

The move comes after 22 horses have incurred fatal injuries resulting in euthanasia at the Arcadia track. The district attorney’s office has also been in contact with the Pasadena Humane Society, which has notified the Arcadia Police Department, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

On March 1, PETA requested that an investigation be held into the horse deaths as violations of California animal cruelty laws. In the three-page letter to Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, the animal rights group cited historical data but nothing specific about the latest deaths of horses.

In a news release, PETA said that an investigation should target trainers and veterinarians.

