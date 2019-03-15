Search Continues for Missing Corona Boy as Prosecutors Weigh Possible Charges Against Parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prosecutors on Friday are mulling possible child abuse charges against the parents of a missing Corona boy as a desperate search for the 8-year-old continued, authorities said.

Bryce McIntosh, 32, and Jillian Godfrey, 36, were arrested this week on suspicion of child abuse after their son, Noah McIntosh, disappeared, according to the Corona Police Department.

The little boy was last seen in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road roughly two weeks ago.

Godfrey called police on Tuesday night and asked them to check on Noah after the child's father wouldn't let her see him, the woman's parents told KTLA.

Officers were unable to contact McIntosh at his residence despite numerous attempts to do so, police said. They believe he was inside the home at the time.

After obtaining a search warrant at the residence, a SWAT team made entry the following morning and found the man and his 11-year-old daughter.

However, police were unable to locate Noah.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they developed enough information to arrest McIntosh and Godfrey.

"Information was … presented to us that led us to believe the child abuse was occurring to Noah over a certain time period. I don’t know what that time period is. So the detectives believe that they had probable cause to arrest both parents for child abuse," Corona Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KTLA on Thursday. He did not elaborate on any possible evidence against the mother and father.

They were each booked into jail early Friday on suspicion of felony willful harm to a child, according to inmate records. McIntosh was being held on $1 million bail, while Godfrey's was set at $500,000.

A decision had not been made as of Friday morning on whether charges would be filed in the case, said John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Police are still searching for Noah and have asked for the public's help to find him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Senior Detective Mario Hernandez by calling 951-279-3659 or emailing Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.

33.875293 -117.566438