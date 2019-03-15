Smoke Causes Traffic Backups on 10 Freeway as Crews Handle House Fire in Pico-Union

Firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning in the Pico-Union neighborhood in Mid-City. Smoke from the fire drifted across the 10 Freeway causing traffic backups.

The fire was first reported around 5 a.m. at a two-story 4-plex in the 1800 block of W. 20th Street, according to LAFD.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the flames  in just 34 minutes, although the building suffered significant damage, including a partial roof collapse.

Everyone inside the home managed to get out safely.

Firefighters said there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.

