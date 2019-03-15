Students at L.A. City Hall Join Worldwide Climate Change Demonstration

Posted 12:32 PM, March 15, 2019, by

Students were planning a demonstration Friday outside Los Angeles’ City Hall as part of a global day of action to demand that more be done to combat climate change.

Friday’s protest was part of an international youth movement calling for swift action to prevent or mitigate the devastating effects of human-caused climate change.

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report last year saying that without dramatic steps to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases released into the air, global temperatures could reach a tipping point in only a dozen years.

The report stated that, within a generation, the planet could see even more catastrophic wildfires, worsening food shortages and a mass die-off of coral reefs, among other effects.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

