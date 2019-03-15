The Classic Auto Show at the O.C. Fairgrounds

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa with a preview of THE 2019 CLASSIC AUTO SHOW at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Saturday, March 16th, 2019, from 10am to 8pm. Sunday, March 17th, 2019, from 10am to 6pm.

Tickets:
$20 in advance
$25 at the Gate

Special discounts:
Active Military:  Save $5 with promo code:  MIL19
Seniors:  Save $2 with promo code:  SEN19

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

