California Cooking Podcast: The Couple Who Cooks Together with Phillip Frankland Lee & Margarita Kallas-Lee

Jessica chats with a husband and wife duo who are changing the culinary scene one restaurant opening at a time. Chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee are married, business partners, and have started a unique dining experience with four concepts located side-by-side in a single strip mall. They now have six concepts in total and counting.

Jess hears all about how their restaurants and bars got started, including the early days of running their business out of a one bedroom apartment. They also dish on their plans for the future and their new restaurant that one publication is referring to as, “maybe one of the world’s best.”

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS

Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram

About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

More KTLA podcasts: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph