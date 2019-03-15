University of Tennessee to Be Free for Lower-Income Students From State

Posted 9:36 AM, March 15, 2019, by
A building on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville is seen in this undated photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A building on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville is seen in this undated photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The University of Tennessee will soon begin providing free tuition to Tennessee residents starting in the fall of 2020.

Interim university President Randy Boyd announced Thursday that tuition and fees will be covered for students with household incomes under $50,000 a year.

Boyd said: “This isn’t a school just for the wealthy or the elite. This is a school for everyone.”

Qualifying students will be matched with volunteer mentors and need to complete service-learning hours. Both incoming students and those already enrolled in 2020 will be eligible.

Tennessee five years ago became the first state to make community college tuition-free for new high school graduates. It later expanded that program to allow older adults. State commitments have enabled 46 percent of UT students to graduate without debt.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.