USC Launches Investigation, Announces Variety of Measures in Response to College Admissions Scandal

Posted 9:48 AM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, March 15, 2019

USC, reeling from the exposure of a college admissions scheme with deep ties to the university, has announced a variety of measures aimed at addressing the scandal.

In a letter to the campus community Thursday, USC interim President Wanda Austin said the university has launched its own investigation into the scandal and is trying to identity donations made as part of the bribery scheme revealed by an FBI investigation that resulted in dozens of charges against a consultant, wealthy parents and college officials nationwide.

Austin also said USC would “deny admission to applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the alleged scheme.”

The university also has “initiated a case-by-case review of current students and graduates who may be connected to the alleged scheme. We will make informed decisions about those cases as the reviews are completed,” she wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.