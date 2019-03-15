USC Launches Investigation, Announces Variety of Measures in Response to College Admissions Scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

USC, reeling from the exposure of a college admissions scheme with deep ties to the university, has announced a variety of measures aimed at addressing the scandal.

In a letter to the campus community Thursday, USC interim President Wanda Austin said the university has launched its own investigation into the scandal and is trying to identity donations made as part of the bribery scheme revealed by an FBI investigation that resulted in dozens of charges against a consultant, wealthy parents and college officials nationwide.

Austin also said USC would “deny admission to applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the alleged scheme.”

The university also has “initiated a case-by-case review of current students and graduates who may be connected to the alleged scheme. We will make informed decisions about those cases as the reviews are completed,” she wrote.

