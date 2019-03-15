× Ventura Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Man in Wheelchair, Leaves Him Lying in Street

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a man in a wheelchair and left him injured in a street in Ventura late Thursday night.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 near the intersection of South Garden Street and West Main Street.

Officers and emergency personnel arrived to find a 64-year-old man lying in the Main Street crosswalk with visible injuries, the Ventura Police Department stated in a news release.

The victim was conscious and complaining of pain and suffering from moderate injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Police Department.

Investigators believe the victim was crossing Main Street in his wheelchair when he was struck by a car that made a left turn from Garden Street.

The victim’s wheelchair was destroyed in the collision.

No description of the driver, who did not stop at the scene, was available.

Authorities believe the car involved in the crash was a black, two-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Police Department at 805-339-4400.