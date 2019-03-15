Woman Killed in Muscoy Hit-and-Run

Cajon Boulevard, just north of Kern Street, as pictured in a Google Street View image in April of 2018.

Authorities are seeking a hit-and-run driver they say struck and killed a 27-year-old San Bernardino woman in Muscoy on Thursday evening.

The deadly collision took place just after 7:40 p.m. along Cajon Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said in a written statement.

“The driver of an unknown vehicle traveled onto the center median of Cajon Boulevard northbound, north of Kern Street, struck the pedestrian and fled the scene,” the statement said.

Paramedics took the badly injured woman to a hospital, where she was soon pronounced dead, officials said. Her name was withheld Friday pending notification of family.

No description of the hit-and-run vehicle or the driver was available.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is urged to contact Officer DeGuzman of the CHP’s San Bernardino-area office at 909-383-4247.

