16-Year-Old Boy Killed, 2 Other Victims Wounded in Large Highland House Party

A 16-year-old Rialto boy died Friday night after gunfire broke out at a large house party in Highland, also leaving a man and a teenage girl wounded, authorities said.

Deputies first received calls about 11:20 p.m. reporting gunfire heard in the 7500 block of Weaver Street, near Water Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned that a large party was being held at the residence when shots were fired,” according to the statement. “Deputies were also advised that three persons attending the party were injured by gunfire and were taken from the residence by persons at the party.”

The mortally wounded teen was driven away from the party by a private car, officials said. The occupants then flagged down an ambulance, which took the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old San Bernardino man was brought to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, sheriff’s officials said. A 16-year-old Rialto girl suffered a graze wound in the shooting.

The party had attracted more than 200 people after being advertised on social media, authorities said.

“A verbal argument between several subjects was heard prior to shots being fired,” the statement said.

No arrests had been made Saturday, and no suspect description was available, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to to contact San Bernardino sheriff’s detectives at 909-387-3589, or 909-387-8313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.