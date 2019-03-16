Breaking: 1 Dead After Plane Crashes at Residential Area in Riverside, Police Say

Bear Cubs Found Along Highway in Northern California May Have Been Poached: Wildlife Officials

Posted 12:49 PM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, March 16, 2019

Wildlife officials say they believe someone illegally separated two bear cubs from their mother and left the young animals along a Northern California highway.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says its investigators are processing evidence discovered with the cubs March 9 along State Route 96.

Game wardens say they couldn’t find the mother, so they took the cubs to be evaluated by wildlife veterinarians who determined they were healthy.

The cubs were then transferred to a rehabilitation facility in South Lake Tahoe.

Investigators from the department are seeking tips from the public. They said there are only a few hundred wildlife officers spread throughout California and they need help from residents to combat poaching.

 

