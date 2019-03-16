Bear Cubs Found Along Highway in Northern California May Have Been Poached: Wildlife Officials

Wildlife officials say they believe someone illegally separated two bear cubs from their mother and left the young animals along a Northern California highway.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says its investigators are processing evidence discovered with the cubs March 9 along State Route 96.

Game wardens say they couldn’t find the mother, so they took the cubs to be evaluated by wildlife veterinarians who determined they were healthy.

The cubs were then transferred to a rehabilitation facility in South Lake Tahoe.

Investigators from the department are seeking tips from the public. They said there are only a few hundred wildlife officers spread throughout California and they need help from residents to combat poaching.

We're asking for the public's help and information on two small bear cubs found earlier this month along Highway 96 in Siskiyou County. Wildlife officers believe one or more persons may be responsible for separating the young bears from their mother. https://t.co/h3EFscevdH pic.twitter.com/um2OLQPQuh — Cal Fish & Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) March 15, 2019

The two small bear cubs found earlier this month in Siskiyou County without their mother are being cared for at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. CDFW is investigating the situation. Tips can be shared anonymously with law enforcement at https://t.co/h3EFscevdH pic.twitter.com/1G7t7BgYOy — Cal Fish & Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) March 15, 2019