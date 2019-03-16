× 1 Dead After Plane Crashes at Residential Area in Riverside: Police

One person died after a plane crashed at a residential area in Riverside around noon on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident happened in the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue near Norwood Avenue in the La Sierra area, according to the Riverside police and fire departments.

The Press-Enterprise reported that the pilot was the sole occupant, but officials have not confirmed how many people were on the aircraft.

Homes sustained minor damages after being struck by debris, fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta told the paper’s Brian Rokos. There did not appear to be any injuries on the ground, the captain added.

What looks like the wing of a small plane could be seen from a backyard in the neighborhood, an image taken by David Chavez shows.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.

There was minor damage to homes struck by debris, Riverside Fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta said. pic.twitter.com/xIkSIIBRqn — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) March 16, 2019

Ward 7 / Aircraft Crash / Robinson X Norwood / RIV Incident #19-007905 Info only at this time, we have an Alert 3 (Aircraft Crash), confirmed plane crashed in the 10500 block of Robinson. Unknown how many persons were on the plane at this time. pic.twitter.com/rrmVTEyhVG — Riverside Fire (@rivcafire) March 16, 2019