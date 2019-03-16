× Fleeing Gang Member Found Hiding in Refrigerator in Pomona: Police

Police arrested a gang member on suspicion of gun and drug violations Saturday after he ran from officers before being found hiding in a refrigerator, officials said.

Michael Ruben Lopez Jr., 23, of Upland was booked on suspicion of numerous gun- and firearm-related crimes following the 12:30 a.m. incident in the 100 block of West Kingsley Avenue, Pomona Police Department Cpl. J. Hernandez said in a written statement.

Lopez was a passenger in a car that police assigned to a gang suppression task force pulled over for traffic violations, the corporal said. Once the car stopped, he got out of the car and ran.

“The suspect, later identified as Michael Lopez Jr., began scaling fences within a residential neighborhood,” according to Hernandez.

Police set up a search perimeter, with help from a police helicopter.

A “heat source” detected by the airships infrared system led police to a refrigerator.

“Inside of a closed refrigerator, the suspect was located hiding,”Hernandez said. “The Suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

A search of the immediate area loaded gun, a second ammunition magazine and a small amount of drugs, police said.

Lopez was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, according to Los Angeles County booking records.

