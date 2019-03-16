Husband and Wife Chef Duo Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee Share Their Unique Restaurant Style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee have been married for almost seven years, but they've known each other since they were in the 7th grade.

The pair run several restaurants in Southern California and they sat down with Jessica to chat about how their establishments bring unique drinking and dining experiences.

After running restaurants in Hollywood and Beverly Hills, Phillip Frankland Lee wanted to go back to his roots and decided to open a bar and restaurant in the San Fernando Valley. Scratch/Bar and Kitchen in Encino offers a "workshop-style service" where diners can see everything that is being done in the kitchen.

The Lees have expanded their restaurant empire and message to the 805. They’ve opened two restaurants inside the Montecito Inn and are about to open a third.

Everything that is served at the restaurants is from the Central Coast.

One of their restaurants inside the hotel, The Silver Bough, is a more exclusive experience that has been described as “Narnia” and the couple say it’s “an exercise in opulence.”

Their newest endeavor is a second “Sushi Bar,” the first of which opened in their Encino location.

The pair showed Jessica how to make a delicious rib eye steak and apple cobbler.

You can follow the Lees on Instagram here and here.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 25.

Margarita Kallas-Lee's apple cobbler:

Ingredients:

4 cups of granny smith apples (or your favorite apples) cubed

1/8 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of vanilla

4 tablespoons of creme fraiche or sour cream

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

A pinch of cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg

3 cups of oats

1/2 cup of demerara sugar

1/4 cup of flax

1/4 cup of chia

1/2 cup of honey

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons of salt

Pinch of /o nutmeg, cardamom

2 teaspoons of vanilla

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 cup of brown butter

Instructions:

Filling:

In a pan, add butter, spices, vanilla extract and let the butter brown while continuously stirring it. Once the butter is brown, add apples and toss them in the butter. Add salt and sugar, letting the sugar caramelize. Once the apples have reached your desired consistency, add in the creme fraiche or sour cream and stir it while cooling the apples down.

Granola:

In a bowl, combine the oats, demerara sugar, flax seeds, chia seeds, honey, maple syrup and salt. Stir altogether. In a pot, add butter, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and brown the butter. Once the butter is browned stir it into the mixture. Add the topping on top of the apples and bake at 350 degrees until the granola on top is golden brown. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video