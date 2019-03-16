× ‘It Could Have Been Us’: Southern California Muslims React to New Zealand Massacre

The worshipers sat in rows inside the mosque, the men in the front and women behind. Dozens of believers of other faiths settled in between.

Hundreds of Muslims, Jews, Christians and Sikhs gathered at the Islamic Center of Southern California on Friday for prayers, some hoping to find the guidance needed to help make sense of the violence that had killed so many of their fellow faithful nearly 7,000 miles away.

“The ugliness of what unfolded cannot be missed,” Khaled Abou El Fadl told the crowd. “They are us. It could have been us.”

At least 49 people were shot to death at two mosques during midday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday — gunned down by a white supremacist who broadcast the massacre live on Facebook.

