Jessica’s Jazzed up Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is Jessica’s son’s favorite lunchtime meal. Jessica decided to "jazz up" the classic sandwich by making her own version, with chicken and pesto.

So did Levi like it? Well, once he added a special sauce, he said it was "delicious!"

These segments are for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 25.

Jessica's Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts

1 cup of basil

½ cup of spinach

¼ cup of toasted walnuts

2 cloves of garlic

2 lemons

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1/2 cup of cherry tomatoes

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Italian rustic bread

Butter

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Cut chicken breasts length wise so you get 4 thin breasts. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. In a medium skillet or griddle pan, heat about 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat and cook the chicken. While the chicken is cooking, make the pesto. Blend garlic, basil, spinach, toasted walnuts, 1 cup olive oil, 2 squeezed lemons, salt and pepper to taste. Pour pesto into a bowl and then add ¼ cup of parmesan cheese and mix until combined. Remove chicken from pan once it’s cooked through. Add cherry tomatoes to the pan and cook just to soften. Slice a few slices of Italian rustic bread. Butter the pan on medium heat and place once slice on pan. Spread pesto on one slice of bread then add mozzarella cheese, sliced chicken, crushed tomatoes, more cheese and the second piece of bread. Cook until golden brown on each side until the cheese is melted. Enjoy!