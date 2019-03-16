Jessica’s Simple Recipe for Spring Veggie Pot Pie

Jessica loves pot pie, mostly because there’s dough involved. She loves a traditional chicken pot pie, but had been looking for a way to add more vegetables to the mix. She shared her simple and delicious veggie pot pie recipe. It's as easy as (pot) pie!

Jessica’s Veggie Pot Pie

Ingredients:

  • ½ bunch of asparagus
  • 1 bulb of fennel
  • 3 carrots
  • 3 stalks of celery
  • ½ onion
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • ½ bag frozen artichoke
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
  • 1-2 garlic cloves
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • ¼ cup butter
  • ¼ cup heavy cream
  • Carton of chicken stock
  • 1 pillsbury pie crust
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive Oil

Instructions

  1. Discard tough ends of asparagus then cut into bite size pieces.
  2. Cut stocks off fennel and cut bulb into bite size pieces.
  3. Place asparagus, fennel and frozen artichoke on three different baking sheets so you don’t crowd the veggies.
  4. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and place in the oven. Roast veggies at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
  5. Add a 1/4 cup of butter and a few drizzles of olive oil to a heavy bottom pot like a Dutch oven.
  6. Add chopped onion, carrots, celery and a heavy pinch of salt into the pot and cook on medium high heat until the veggies are soft.
  7. Add garlic once the veggies are almost cooked
  8. Add 1/4 to 1/3 cup of flour and make sure to cook for about 1 to 2 minutes to coat the veggies.
  9. Add chicken or veggie Stock (almost a whole box)
  10. Bring to a boil
  11. Add bay leaves, thyme, frozen peas, roasted veggies (artichokes, asparagus and fennel), tarragon and a splash of heavy cream.
  12. Taste and Add Salt if needed.
  13. Take your thawed pie crust and place it on top of the veggies mixture. Poke air holes add a little olive oil to top of crust and sprinkle with salt.
  14. Place the pie in oven at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes until the crust is golden brown.
  15. Serve and enjoy!
