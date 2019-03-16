Jessica’s Simple Recipe for Spring Veggie Pot Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica loves pot pie, mostly because there’s dough involved. She loves a traditional chicken pot pie, but had been looking for a way to add more vegetables to the mix. She shared her simple and delicious veggie pot pie recipe. It's as easy as (pot) pie!

Jessica’s Veggie Pot Pie

Ingredients:

½ bunch of asparagus

1 bulb of fennel

3 carrots

3 stalks of celery

½ onion

1 cup frozen peas

½ bag frozen artichoke

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1-2 garlic cloves

1/3 cup flour

¼ cup butter

¼ cup heavy cream

Carton of chicken stock

1 pillsbury pie crust

Salt

Pepper

Olive Oil

Instructions