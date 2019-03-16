Jessica’s Simple Recipe for Spring Veggie Pot Pie

Jessica loves pot pie, mostly because there’s dough involved. She loves a traditional chicken pot pie, but had been looking for a way to add more vegetables to the mix. She shared her simple and delicious veggie pot pie recipe. It's as easy as (pot) pie!
Jessica’s Veggie Pot Pie
Ingredients:
- ½ bunch of asparagus
- 1 bulb of fennel
- 3 carrots
- 3 stalks of celery
- ½ onion
- 1 cup frozen peas
- ½ bag frozen artichoke
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
- 1-2 garlic cloves
- 1/3 cup flour
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- Carton of chicken stock
- 1 pillsbury pie crust
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive Oil
Instructions
- Discard tough ends of asparagus then cut into bite size pieces.
- Cut stocks off fennel and cut bulb into bite size pieces.
- Place asparagus, fennel and frozen artichoke on three different baking sheets so you don’t crowd the veggies.
- Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and place in the oven. Roast veggies at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Add a 1/4 cup of butter and a few drizzles of olive oil to a heavy bottom pot like a Dutch oven.
- Add chopped onion, carrots, celery and a heavy pinch of salt into the pot and cook on medium high heat until the veggies are soft.
- Add garlic once the veggies are almost cooked
- Add 1/4 to 1/3 cup of flour and make sure to cook for about 1 to 2 minutes to coat the veggies.
- Add chicken or veggie Stock (almost a whole box)
- Bring to a boil
- Add bay leaves, thyme, frozen peas, roasted veggies (artichokes, asparagus and fennel), tarragon and a splash of heavy cream.
- Taste and Add Salt if needed.
- Take your thawed pie crust and place it on top of the veggies mixture. Poke air holes add a little olive oil to top of crust and sprinkle with salt.
- Place the pie in oven at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes until the crust is golden brown.
- Serve and enjoy!