Lancaster Man Fatally Stabbed in ‘Domestic Altercation’: Sheriff

A man died at a hospital Saturday after being stabbed during a “domestic altercation” days before in the City of Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of East Nugent Street, authorities said.

The victim, described only as an adult male, was found suffering from stab wounds and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities were investigating the killing. No suspect description was available.

It is unclear what led to the domestic altercation, or who it involved.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

No further information was immediately available.