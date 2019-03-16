× Man Fatally Stabbed in East Los Angeles

Detectives are seeking clues in the deadly stabbing of a man along Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles early Saturday, authorities said.

The stabbing took place about 2:25 a.m. in the 4000 block of Whittier Boulevard, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No details regarding the circumstances of the stabbing, including a suspect description, were available Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.