Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision in Torrance; Driver Arrested

A woman was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI collision in Torrance that killed a pedestrian, the Torrance Police Department said.

The collision happened at around 6:00 a.m. in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Maricopa Street, police said.

A 2018 Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Crenshaw Boulevard through Maricopa Street on a green light when the vehicle collided with a pedestrian walking westbound outside the crosswalk, police said a preliminary investigation revealed.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and treated the victim who sustained “major injuries.” He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

The driver, Erica Deleon, 30, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody after officers “recovered suspected narcotics” from the driver and suspected her to be “operating a vehicle under the influence” and without a license, Torrance Police said in a tweet.

Southbound lanes of Crenshaw Boulevard were closed between Del Amo Boulevard and Torrance Boulevard and the eastbound lanes of Maricopa Street were closed at Crenshaw Boulevard for about six hours while investigators worked. Streets reopened at around 12 p.m.

Deleon was being held at a Torrance facility on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Torrance Police Department at 310-618-5557.

All streets near Maricopa St. and Crenshaw Blvd. are open to traffic following a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision that occurred earlier this morning. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) March 16, 2019