Power Lines Down on 118 Freeway in Mission Hills

An eastbound lane on State Route 118 remained blocked in Mission Hills Saturday morning after electrical wires fell on the freeway, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident near Chatsworth Street around 9:15 a.m., agency records showed.

While no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews had to extricate a UPS truck and its driver at the scene.

At 10:18 a.m., CHP announced an hour-long SigAlert for the No. 6 lane of the eastbound 118 west of the 5 Freeway.

Air and ground units with the Fire Department, alongside other agencies, worked on clearing the 118 from Noble Avenue to Brand Boulevard extending along the power distribution lines to Devonshire Street between Woodman and Arleta avenues.