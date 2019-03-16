2 San Bernardino Homes About a Mile of Each Other Burn Overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nobody sustained any injuries after flames swallowed two San Bernardino homes about a mile of each other in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters first responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the 4100 block of North Fourth Avenue just before 2 a.m., said Josh Sprague, battalion chief with the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

That blaze turned to be at an abandoned home that still had electricity, Sprague told KTLA. Due to witness accounts, however, the agency suspected that squatters might have been staying there. No injuries were reported.

As additional units arrived at the scene, crews were alerted to another house fire in the 400 block of West 40th Street, Sprague said.

Three adults, two children and a dog managed to escape unscathed before flames completely destroyed the 1,200-square-foot residence, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties, the agency added.

While investigators are dubious about what caused the first fire, they did not find anything suspicious about the second incident, the Fire Department said.

Officials provided no further information.