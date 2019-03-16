Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 16th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday St.Patrick's Day Weekend!

In addition to celebrating the "Wearing o'the Green", there are many celebrations for all kinds of events.Take a look! Enjoy!

Dogs! A Science Tail

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations and question and answer sessions. Please note: This is a Humans only exhibition. Please do not bring your pets! Service dogs that have been individually trained to work or perform tasks for a guest with a disability are welcome, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Pets, comfort animals, emotional support animals, or therapy animals are not allowed, for the safety of the Science Center’s exhibit animals.

-0-

L.A. Nature Fest

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

ww.nhm.org

Right next door to the California Science Center you will find L.A. Nature Fest. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County event spotlights research about the nature outside of the museum, as well as nature crafts and activities, meet, greet, and question real scientists and nature experts, and meet live animals including falcons, owls and reptiles.

-0-

Production Alliance Group 300 @ 5pm

NASCAR

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

It’s a running and racing weekend in Fontana at the Auto Club Speedway. The Production Alliance Group 300 competition gets underway tonight at 5pm.

-0-

The Classic Auto Show @ 10am

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

http://www.theclassicautoshow.com

While we’re on the subject of cars, THE CLASSIC AUTO SHOW celebrates everything on wheels at the Orange County Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Comedian and car lover Adam Carolla serves as this year’s grand marshal.

-0-

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, March 24th, 2019

From the Stadium to the Sea

http://www.lamarathon.com

Time is running out to register for the 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon. The event is nearly sold out! The run from the “Stadium to the Sea” is Sunday, March 24th. Registration information is available at http://www.lamarathon.com

-0-

Women’s History Month: The NEXT Generation of Astronauts

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

This is Mission Control similar to the real Mission Control in Houston, Texas. This one, plus a functioning space ship, can be found in Downey at Columbia Memorial Space Center. This is more than a fun field trip. This unique facility is teaching young women and young men STEAM=Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Information about this educational program is available at the website: http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

-0-

Achieving the Impossible: The Life & Dreams of Shelby Jacobs

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Also at the Columbia Memorial Space Center this! The exhibition spotlighting the African American aerospace engineer responsible for creating the film camera showing this separation of the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968. We can learn about this science pioneer and “Hidden Figure” Shelby Jacobs at the Columbia Memorial Space Center exhibition “Achieving the Impossible.”

Space Center hours and admission information can be found at http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

-0-

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

There are more than one-hundred out-of-this-world costumes from your favorite 2018 movies at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costumes Design. Among this eye catching collection, the Academy Award winning costumes from the movie “Black Panther.”

This exhibition – IS FREE – in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. For more information, check the website: http://www.fidmmuseum.org

-0-

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

-0-

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

-0-

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

-0-

“Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum

To showcase iconic costumes and pieces from her personal archive, the GRAMMY Museum® presents “Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton” presented by City National Bank, which will be the first exhibit Parton has had in the United States outside of her Tennessee theme park Dollywood. The exhibit runs through March 17th.

-0-

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

-0-

Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild 20th Annual Spring Arts& Craft Faire @ 10am

3330 Civic Center Drive

Torrance

http://www.torrancecraftsmensguild.org/TCG

If you’re looking for the best and brightest Indie craft right alongside seasoned artisans of handmade and homespun? Check out the Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild 20th Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Faire. Shop local, small, and handmade in the USA with independent artists selling handcrafted goods for yourself and all of your gift giving needs, including greeting cards, ceramics, jewelry, art glass, knitwear, aprons, purses, toys and more.

Door prize drawing and opportunity drawing benefits a scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors in the Torrance community.

-0-

ASPCA L.A. Kitten Foster Program Foster Recruitment & Celebration @ 10:30am

ASPCA Field Lot

7012 Motz Street

Paramount

http://www.aspca.org

At the event, there will be information about how to wean kittens and a vegan lunch provided, fun photo booth and an awards ceremony for the ASPCA’s top L.A. fosters.

-0-

Kitten Shower @ 1pm

Best Friends Lifesaving Center

15321 Brand Boulevard

Mission Hills

la.bestfriends.org

We’re invited to the kitten baby shower organized by the Best Friends Animal Society as they prepare to welcome almost 3,000 kittens into their lifesaving nursery this year! Best Friends' Kitten Shower is a free, family-friendly event with complimentary refreshments, tours of the kitten nursery, information on fostering kittens, volunteer opportunities, kitten shower games, and more.

Just show up with a much-needed donation of lifesaving kitten supplies from our wishlist on Amazon or make a monetary donation.

-0-

Free!

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance @ 8am

Cal State LA

Salazar Hall C343

5151 State University Drive

Los Angeles

The Cal State LA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $55,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Cal State LA VITA will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

-0-

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

-0-

Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960

Pasadena Museum of History

470 West Walnut Street

Pasadena

pasadenahistory.org

This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture. The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-