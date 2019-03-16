× Suspect Barricades Self in Palmdale Home Following Deputy-Involved Shooting

A suspect was believed barricaded inside a home in Palmdale after being shot at by a deputy on Saturday night, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect had been wounded in the deputy-involved shooting, which took place about 9:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Karling Place, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said.

The suspect fled into a nearby home and refused orders to surrender, he said. No deputies were hurt in the encounter.

The standoff continued Saturday night.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.