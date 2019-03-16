Suspect Barricades Self in Palmdale Home Following Deputy-Involved Shooting

Posted 11:25 PM, March 16, 2019, by
Deputies deal with a barricaded suspect in the 4000 block of Karling Place in Palmdale on March 16, 2019. (Credit: DonLuisMeza Video)

Deputies deal with a barricaded suspect in the 4000 block of Karling Place in Palmdale on March 16, 2019. (Credit: DonLuisMeza Video)

A suspect was believed barricaded inside a home in Palmdale after being shot at by a deputy on Saturday night, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect had been wounded in the deputy-involved shooting, which took place about 9:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Karling Place, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said.

The suspect fled into a nearby home and refused orders to surrender, he said. No deputies were hurt in the encounter.

The standoff continued Saturday night.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.