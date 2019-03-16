× Suspect Sought After Gun Scare That Closed Century City Mall and Panicked Shoppers

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect in connection with an incident that triggered panic among shoppers and forced the evacuation of the Westfield Century City mall on Friday following reports of a man with a gun and a suspicious package.

Police released a surveillance camera photo on social media of the suspect, described as 20 to 25 years old, 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 and 130 to 150 pounds. The man in the photograph is wearing a blue and white sweatshirt with a white headband.

The LAPD tweet said the man is wanted on possible arson and assault charges. “He is considered armed & dangerous. If seen, do not approach & call 911,” the posting stated. Anyone with information can also call (213) 486-7260.

The mall was reopened Friday evening after police failed to locate a gunman and determined that a suspicious package did not contain an explosive, police said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Arson/Assault With A Deadly Weapon suspect from the Century City Mall incident. Male, possibly Hispanic or Asian, 20-25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, 130-150 lbs. He is to be considered armed & dangerous. If seen, do not approach & call 911. Any info contact Major Crimes 213-486-7260 pic.twitter.com/J6ydu3TsVG — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 16, 2019