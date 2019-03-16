Suspect Sought After Gun Scare That Closed Century City Mall and Panicked Shoppers

Posted 1:18 PM, March 16, 2019, by
A suspect linked to a March 15, 2019 incident at Century City Mall appears in a surveillance image released by Los Angeles police. (Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

A suspect linked to a March 15, 2019 incident at Century City Mall appears in a surveillance image released by Los Angeles police. (Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect in connection with an incident that triggered panic among shoppers and forced the evacuation of the Westfield Century City mall on Friday following reports of a man with a gun and a suspicious package.

Police released a surveillance camera photo on social media of the suspect, described as 20 to 25 years old, 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 and 130 to 150 pounds. The man in the photograph is wearing a blue and white sweatshirt with a white headband.

The LAPD tweet said the man is wanted on possible arson and assault charges. “He is considered armed & dangerous. If seen, do not approach & call 911,” the posting stated. Anyone with information can also call (213) 486-7260.

The mall was reopened Friday evening after police failed to locate a gunman and determined that a suspicious package did not contain an explosive, police said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.