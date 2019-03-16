Longtime Los Angeles TV Personality Tom Hatten Dies at 92

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles actor, writer and television host Tom Hatten, whose long and diverse career included hosting "Family Film Festival" on KTLA, died Saturday at age 92, according to longtime friend and former KTLA producer Joe Quasarano.

Hatten was a fixture on Los Angeles television since the 1950s as an announcer, actor, singer, producer, writer and television host.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1926 in Jamestown, North Dakota, and grew up in Caldwell, Idaho. He served in the U.S. Navy before attending the Pasadena Playhouse on the G.I. Bill.

Hatten joined KTLA as an announcer in 1952.

As his career expanded, he was seen on shows including “Gomer Pyle, USMC,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Get Smart,” “Wings” and “Hawaii 5-0”.

He delighted children with his "Popeye and His Friends" show from 1976 to 1988, and hosted KTLA's "The Family Film Festival" from 1978 to 1992.

Hatten also served as entertainment editor at KNX 1070 News Radio from 1978 to 2007.

Hatten appeared on the big screen in features such as "Spies Like Us" and "Sweet Charity," and also performed on the Broadway stage.

He was known for a sharp wit, his in-depth knowledge of Hollywood and Broadway and his love of jazz and cabaret.

Hatten is survived by his partner of 50 years, Pete Menifee, along with many nieces and nephews.

On a warm and beautiful day locally, perhaps it is only fitting that we learn of the passing of a warm and really beautiful man. Local media legend, and an actor with considerable credits, Tom Hatten has died. He was 92 years old. On @ktla he hosted the "Family Film Festival" pic.twitter.com/nYw320sGJg — Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) March 16, 2019