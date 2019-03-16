‘Unreliable’ Data Threatening Reforms at L.A. County Juvenile Detention Centers After Pepper Spray Controversy

Posted 11:14 AM, March 16, 2019, by
The exterior of Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The exterior of Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The recent controversy over a spike in pepper spray use at Los Angeles County’s juvenile detention facilities has sent officials scrambling to compile and release a cache of internal use-of-force data to satisfy calls for transparency.

That finally happened this week. The nation’s largest juvenile detention operation posted to its website new statistical information that offers a clearer public picture of the treatment and demographic makeup of the roughly 800 youths in its facilities. A public hearing to discuss the data is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Carson.

But some observers still wonder: Can the county Probation Department’s data be trusted?

A report released this month by the county’s Office of Inspector General raises fundamental questions about the department’s record-keeping tools and practices.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.