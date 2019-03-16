× ‘Unreliable’ Data Threatening Reforms at L.A. County Juvenile Detention Centers After Pepper Spray Controversy

The recent controversy over a spike in pepper spray use at Los Angeles County’s juvenile detention facilities has sent officials scrambling to compile and release a cache of internal use-of-force data to satisfy calls for transparency.

That finally happened this week. The nation’s largest juvenile detention operation posted to its website new statistical information that offers a clearer public picture of the treatment and demographic makeup of the roughly 800 youths in its facilities. A public hearing to discuss the data is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Carson.

But some observers still wonder: Can the county Probation Department’s data be trusted?

A report released this month by the county’s Office of Inspector General raises fundamental questions about the department’s record-keeping tools and practices.

