× Whittier Man Killed in La Mirada Crash

Authorities on Saturday identified a 30-year-old man who died in a crash between his car and a box truck early Friday in La Mirada.

Louis Mitchell Pagano of Whittier died in the 1:50 am. collision at the intersection of Imperial Highway and La Mirada Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner records.

His car rear-ended a box truck, resulting in a fire, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jorge Marchena said. Paramedics pronounced Pagano dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was unhurt.

A autopsy determined Pagano died from “traumatic injuries” and the death was ruled accidental, Cholakians said.

The crash is being investigated by deputies from the Sheriff’s Norwalk Station. Anyone with information can reach the station at 562-863-8711.