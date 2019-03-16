Woman Fatally Injured After Jumping From Moving Car During Argument in Arizona: Police

Scottsdale police say 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she jumped from a moving car driven by another woman during an argument after the pair had been drinking.

Sgt. Ben Hoster said Summer Leann Crosswhite died of her injuries at a hospital after officers found her in the middle of a street Friday evening.

According to Hoster, Crosswhite was riding in the front passenger seat, opened the passenger door and jumped out.

Hoster says 21-year-old Courtney Kiser stopped and remained at the scene and later was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Court records don’t indicate whether Kiser has an attorney who could comment on the allegation.