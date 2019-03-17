1 Killed, Another Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree and Overturns in Thousand Oaks

A woman was killed and a man was injured when their car overturned in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to the collision in the area of Erbes Road and Westland Avenue, to find two people suffering from serious to major injuries, the news release said.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Thousand Oaks, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Canoga Park, suffered major injuries and was also transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation revealed that the pair were in a vehicle traveling north on Erbes Road, approaching Westland Avenue, when the vehicle collided with a tree and then overturned, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not identify the victims.

The Thousand Oaks Police Department Traffic Bureau was investigating the collision.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Dan Ambarian at 805- 494-8245.

No further information was immediately available.