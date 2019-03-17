2 Hospitalized After 9,000-Gallon Tanker Leaks Gasoline, Catches Fire in South L.A.: LAFD

Two people were hospitalized after a 9,000-gallon tanker leaked gasoline and caught fire early Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The explosion exposed two structures to flames and ignited storm drains, the agency added. More than 72 firefighters have been working on extinguishing the blaze for an hour and a half, and there was no active fire as of 9:40 a.m.
The incident was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the area of 216 W. Slauson Ave., according to the L.A. Fire Department.
“Man hole cover(s) have been displaced due to underground pressure,” the agency said in an earlier statement. “Multiple patients reported with unknown injuries.”
A dark plume of heavy smoke rose from the area, a video tweeted by CalFire’s Liz Brown shows.
Brown said she recorded the video while traveling on the 110 Freeway.
Several others across the region captured heavy smoke coming from South L.A.
